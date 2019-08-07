Sandra Barbara Gersaba

Sandra was born April 15th 1967 in New York, New York to Max and Requla Gnehm and passed away July 31, 2019 at the age of 52.
The Family relocated to Oregon in the 1970’s and Sandra ended up graduating from Lincoln High School in Portland. Sandra spent 12 years in San Diego, CA and then moved back to Oregon and found her forever home in Rockaway Beach, Oregon with her husband Mike Gersaba.
People in general measure their time here on earth by how many years they were with their spouse or family members. Sandra measured her time in Dog Years. Dogs that got her thru the good times and the bad times, Always needing companionship and somehow the right dog came to complete the next road that needed to be traveled. Her wonderful cats have made this life Journey with her. Their snuggles at night and crazy antics during the day helped to relax and enjoy what life has to offer. If there is a heaven, her former companions will be there and she will have her leash in hand to go on the next Journey.
A Celebreation of Sandra’s life will be held on Saturday August 10, 2019 at 1:00PM at Waud’s Funeral Home in Tillamook, OR.
