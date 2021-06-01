Samuel Ervin Vermilyea was born March 23, 1934 to Paul and Hancy Vermilyea in Bay City, Ore. and passed away May 19, 2021 in Tillamook, Ore. Samuel spent his entire life in Tillamook where he enjoyed fishing, clamming, cutting wood, woodworking, riding bikes at the Jetty and the 4th of July camp-outs in the pasture by his home.
Samuel graduated from Tillamook High School in 1952 and was part of the first class to graduate from the new high school. He was a member of the FFA and served as the Vice President and also the President. During his high school years he worked at the Coast Way Drive-In. After graduation he began his dairy farming career where he also had an interest of crops being grown.
When he wasn’t working or involved in one of his hobbies, Samuel enjoyed relaxing and watching the Looney Tunes, The Waltons, M*A*S*H, and The Dukes of Hazzard.
Samuel is survived by his wife Evalyn Jo, son Paul Vermilyea (Jean) of Leaburg, Ore.; daughter Dian Frisch (John) of Cove, Ore.; granddaughter Jami Duyck (Joe) of Cornelius; grandson Joe Hopkins (Sarah) of Monmouth; granddaughter Maggie Frisch and grandson Patrick Frisch both of Cove, Ore.; and four great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his daughters Karen Hopkins and Kathy Vermilyea.
A graveside service will be held Sunday June 20, 2021 at Bay City IOOF cemetery at 2 p.m. with a gathering at Alderbrook Hall to follow.
Contributions may be made to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital or THS Alumni Scholarship.
Arrangements in care of Waud’s Funeral Home.
