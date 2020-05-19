Samuel Allen Webb was born in English, WV on August 1, 1942 and passed to our Heavenly Father in Gilbert, AZ on May 6, 2020.
After graduating from Piketon High School, Sam joined the military where his service took him all over the U.S. as well as multiple overseas assignments. He retired from United States Air Force in 1980 at his last assignment at Mt. Hebo, OR AFS with the rank of TSGT.
Sam was a loving husband, father, grandfather, veteran and friend to all. When asked how he was, Sam’s favorite response was, ” It’s a Monday, but I’ll get over it!”, and he always did manage to make the worst day easier to face. His idea of a good time was cruising flea markets and garage sales as well as BS-ing with his friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Thelma Mae Thompson, father, Charles Hiram Webb and brother, Daniel Alvin Webb. He is survived by his Wife of 58 years and 10 months, Margaret (Maggie) Irene (Dean) Webb of Gilbert, AZ, daughters, Carlotta Webb and Patricia Jenkins, son, Samuel Webb, daughter in law, Melissa J Seil, daughter of his heart Mary D. Smith, sister, Sheila (Webb) Speight of Florida and brother, Harold Lee Webb, Sr. of Georgia, grandchildren, Brandon Webb, Christina Jenkins, Gina Jenkins, Mark Anthony Jenkins, Quinton Webb, Jonathan Smith, as well as countless friends.
Post Covid services to be announced at later date. Sam will be interned at the National Cemetery in Phoenix, Az.
