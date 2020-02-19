Sally passed away peacefully in her sleep The Love of her Life, Robert Sherwood guiding her into his Loving Arms. I could only imagine the gallery of memories Grandpa painted patiently waiting for the sparkle of his eye, his best friend, his forever love, to be back in his arms.
Sally Miller was born in St. Helens, Oregon to her parents, Lionel and Harriet Miller Roberts.
Growing up, Sally was the youngest of four children, she found a love for music as a young child. What better instrument to learn than the accordion!
In high school she was on the St. Helens Swim Team and worked as a lifeguard at Eisenschmidt Pool in St. Helens, Oregon. In her younger days she was a waitress and her personality made her very popular with the customers. She had many regular customers who would only sit in her section. She was on a bowling league when she lived in Vernonia and had dozens of trophies to show for it. She loved antiques and had an extensive collection of egg cups, egg coddlers, and Mexican pottery.
Her and Bob liked to travel around on road trips and peruse the antique stores looking for treasures. She loved to sit and talk about their travels in great detail of all the beautiful scenery they saw and all the cool places they went. She had road maps in her head and could tell you in detail about some goat path they traveled and how about ten miles along there was a little turn you could take to get to some neat spot. One of their favorite things to do was to save a jar full of change and then drive to Reno and play the slot machines.
Sally is survived by her six children, Vonnie Gaston, Connie Dunlap, Richard Gaston, Jack Gaston, Teresa Mcclain, and Steve Berg. She has seven grandchildren, Melissa, Shylla, Dani, SallChristian, Kyle, Christian, Andrea, and Nicole. Here great-grandchildren are Alexandra, Grant, Austun, Bennett, Chloe, Kaya, Monroe, Nolan, Deegan, Clara, and Jordan. Her great-great granddaughter is Elliana.
Sally’s family will be having a celebration of life, where they will be planting an Oak tree in her honor.
