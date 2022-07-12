Sally Joyce Bruggeman

Sally was born in Grand Rapids Mich. on December 2, 1960, to Gerrit and Joan (VanderKolk) Bruggeman. Sally passed away in Tillamook on June 28, 2022, at the age of 61, after a sudden illness and surrounded by family and friends.
Sally grew up and attended school in Coolidge Arizona graduating from Coolidge High School in 1981. She had many years of health issues and had lived in Texas for 20 some years until 2009 when she moved to Tillamook.
She loved to needle point with yarn, loved to cook and listen to records especially Kenny Rodgers, and loved to run all over town on her scooter or the bus making new friends wherever she went.
She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church and a member of the VFW Aux.
She is remembered a fun-loving person and always enjoyed getting together with her family for special occasions.
Sally was preceded in the death of her parents Gerrit (2001) and Joan (2011) Bruggeman and brother James Bruggeman (2004).
Survivors include sister Janis L Joseph and husband Carl of Lakeland GA and Merry A Winter and husband Chris of Tillamook. Sister-n-law Priscilla Bruggeman of Lydia, LA. Nephews David Wagoner and wife Julie from Elton KY and Daniel Wagoner and wife Candy from Lakeland, GA. Stepson Sameul Wilkerson and his wife from Washington. Sally has 5 grandchildren which she adored and always remembered their special day.
Sally wished to have a Celebration Of Life in memory of her, which will be held at a later date.
