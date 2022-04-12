Services for Sally Edgar Larsen, who passed away February 15, 2022, will take place Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Waud’s Funeral Home in Tillamook. Sally, was 88 and, along with her husband Dick, had just moved to Chandler, Arizona, to be near family. She was born in Tillamook on May 30, 1933. Her parents were Craig Edgar and Dee Vaughn Edgar.
Sally taught elementary school, first for two years in Forest Grove, then in Tillamook at Wilson Elementary, then at South Prairie, where she had gone to school as a girl. After retiring she volunteered in a first-grade classroom at El Monica in the Beaverton School District. She loved the children and loved to work with them. In addition, Sally and Dick enjoyed hosting several Australian young persons in the Lions Youth Exchange program.
After retiring, besides helping in the first grade classroom, Sally volunteered in other activities: delivering Meals on Wheels for eight years to the many clients she befriended, ushering and supporting the Broadway Rose Theatre Company for 25 years, and becoming involved with the Tillamook and Beaverton Lions Service Clubs for 25 years, especially with the Oregon Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation.
Sally and Dick also did a good deal of travelling, visiting Venice and Rome, Hong Kong, Australia, Maui, Fiji, Washington, D.C., Boston, New Orleans, Mt. Washington, the highest mountain in Northeast U. S., and Birmingham and London, England, as well as many weeks spent on the Oregon Coast.
Survivors include Sally’s husband of 62 years, Richard (Dick), daughter JoDee Etcheberry and husband German, son Jeffrey and wife Chris, granddaughter Emilee Yaakola and her partner Erik, granddaughter Jessica Kane and husband Craig, great-granddaughters Myla and Marcy Kane, grandson Dustin Sandoval and wife Ashley, great-grandchildren Vida and Colton Sandoval, “second son” Cliff Yaakola and wife Annette, nephew Rick Edgar and wife Natalie, niece Carla Epperly and husband Bill and their grandson Cody, plus cousins Sharlene Stacy, Dorene White and husband Bob, Mert Edgar, Joan Petty, Delores Boquist and Liz Landis plus Australian “sons” Ian Coutts and Shane Saxby.
Services will be held at Waud’s Funeral Home in Tillamook at 11am Saturday April 23rd followed by a reception at Alderbrook Hall located at 5995 Alderbrook Rd, Tillamook, Oregon. Family and friends are invited to attend these events.
Donations in Sally’s memory may be made to the Oregon Food Bank or to a similar local organization.
