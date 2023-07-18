To our dear family and friends, it is with a sorrowful heart that my wife, mom, grandma, and great-grandma Ruth Marie Grasseth has passed away peacefully at her home. She was born on October 6th, 1939, in Tillamook, Oregon, and lived her entire life in Nehalem, Oregon. She graduated from Nehalem High School in 1957, where she met the love of her life Sandy Grasseth and raised four children. Ruth is survived by her husband, Sandy Grasseth; her children, Gina Grasseth and Tom Grasseth; her grandchildren, Craig Grasseth and Taylor Grasseth; and her great-grandson Ryker. Ruth is preceded in death by her sons Ronald J. Grasseth, Steven James Grasseth, and Michael Alan Grasseth, which was lost during childbirth in Alaska in 1962, and daughter-in-law Laurie Grasseth. There will be a celebration of life and a potluck on August 12th at noon at the White Clover Grange in Mohler, Oregon. All are welcome to attend.
To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Grasseth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
