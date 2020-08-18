Ruth Marie Caspell Hurliman passed away Aug. 12, 2020 at age 93 after a brief hospital stay. She was born June 30, 1927 in Cloverdale Oregon, to George and Emma Caspell. She graduated from Nestucca High School and married Peter Louis (Louie) Hurliman August 4, 1947 in Cloverdale and then made their home in Tillamook for more than 70 years. Ruth is survived by her three sons, Jerry, Jeff (Pam) of Tillamook and Greg (Barb) of Prineville, Oregon and grandchildren Alex Christopher, Bryan and Chad Hurliman, and Stephen Hurliman also her great grand children Paige and Bailey Christopher, Riley, Reece and Rio Hurliman, Niomi and Loreli Hurliman, Kevin Hurliman and brothers Willie and Don Caspell. She was preceded in death by her sons Stephen and Kevin Hurliman, grandson Logan Hurliman, husband Louie, sisters Alice, Laverne and Georgia Mae and brothers Frank and Walt Caspell.
Ruth always had a bright and lively spirit right up to the last days of her life. She lived an active and involved life and cherished her many many friends and family members. She volunteered for Tillamook Adventist hospital for a total of 4208 hours, and also knit baby caps for new borns in the maternity ward. She was a devoted member of Sacred Heart Catholic church, belonged to the Ladies golf league at Alderbrook and also loved playing cards and bunko with friends.
If you were lucky enough to be a friend or family member you were often gifted with yummy pies, cakes or cookies. A meal at Ruth’s table included vegetables from her garden, baked bread, rolls and pies all made or grown by Ruth. She leaves her family with many joyous and raucous memories of Christmas eves and other events and also the treasure of her limitless love.
In lieu of memorial gifts please donate to the Adventist Health Tillamook Volunteers.
