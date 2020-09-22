Ruth “Lavon” Blanchard quietly passed away on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Nehalem Valley Care Center, with family at her side, after a recent cancer recurrence.
Lavon was born Feb. 20, 1931, after her parents traveled to Vallejo, California, to be with family for the birth. She always claimed to be a native Oregonian, despite the information on her birth certificate. They lived in Netarts for her early childhood years, then moved briefly to Nampa, Idaho, before returning and establishing their long-time home in Hemlock, south of Tillamook.
In 1948, Lavon graduated from Nestucca High School and was married that summer to Kenneth Emmert, of Sweet Home, Oregon. In the years that followed, they had two sons.
Lavon married William Kurtz, of Olympia, Washington, in 1961. After his death, she married John Blanchard, of Beaver, Oregon, where they lived from 1982 until his death.
After living several years in Junction City, Oregon, she moved back to Tillamook, residing at Sheridan Square Senior Living, then Kilchis House Assisted Living, and finally Nehalem Valley Care Center before her death.
While not having the opportunity to attend college, Lavon developed excellent typing and secretarial skills, working early on at Roseburg Lumber in the 1950s, Tillamook Veneer in the late 1960s, Dammasch State Hospital in the 1970s, and the Nestucca and Netarts Fire District offices at the end of her career.
Lavon was also a self-taught musician, playing both piano and organ for church services and other events over the years. She was an avid cook, cake decorator, and seamstress.
Although having lived in many locations in Oregon and Washington, she treasured being able to be near the ocean and loved to observe its beauty. Her personal peace, however, came from her belief in and acceptance of Christ’s love, forgiveness, and promise of heaven, which she has now claimed.
Lavon was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ruth Hodgdon, her brothers John Hodgdon, Jr. and Donald Hodgdon, and all of her former spouses. She is survived by her sons, Kevin (Zelda) Emmert, of Dallas, Oregon, and Alan (Connie) Emmert, of Ketchikan, Alaska, as well as four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private family remembrance will be scheduled at a later time.
