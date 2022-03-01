Ruth Ann Reuter

Ruth Reuter passed suddenly into the presence of the Lord, leaving her friends and family shocked. She was preceded in death by her husband Ted Reuter. Ruth was the oldest sibling with two sisters and a brother.
Ruth was an honor roll student starting in elementary through High School. She was a cook at the Fern Restaurant when it was across from the theater as well as the north location. She loved listening to Tillamook High School football games on the radio. Cats were her favorite animal and she was pleased to be a Tillamook County Pioneer. Ruth was a member of and very active in Living Water Fellowship, participating in many groups.
A memorial will be held at Living Water Fellowship, March 12 at 11 a.m. Her former pastor, Marvin Kasemeier, presiding.
