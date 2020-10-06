Rudolph "Rudy" Paul Wostel

Rudolph “Rudy” Wostel, 87 of The Dalles, Ore. went to be with the Lord on Sept. 28, 2020. He died peacefully in his sleep at Columbia Basin Care, The Dalles.
Rudy was born Feb. 7, 1933 in Tillamook, Ore. to Rudolph Paul Wostel Sr., born in Bohemia and Elsie Blank Wostel, born in Germany. They met and married in Portland, OR in the 1920’s. His parents preceded him in death.
Rudy attended Tillamook Catholic High School, and then St. Martin’s College, Lacy, Wash. He excelled in basketball at both institutions.
He met and married Ann Gregerson of Monroe, Wash. in 1953 and settled in Tillamook. They later divorced.
In 1968 Rudy made his permanent move to The Dalles, where he worked as an industrial contractor for Sears & Roebuck for over 25 years.
After retirement, his passion for collections and antiques led him to a new life and circle of friends with Eagle Antiques. He attended many Portland Expo installations and travelled around the Pacific Northwest in search of items for the shop.
Rudy was a member of a bowling league in The Dalles and won numerous trophies over the decades. He was an avid hunter, avid fisherman, intense stamp collector and successful gardener … could never eat better boysenberries than those from Rudy’s garden, nor drink better root beer that those summer batches from Rudy’s garage. Rudy loved his sports games but especially basketball and followed the Portland Trailblazers attending games when possible.
Rudy and his sense of humor will be missed immensely by his family and wide circle of friends.
Rudy was a beloved father and is survived by daughters, Dianne Wostel Davis (Charles) of Longs, SC, Sheila Wostel Nix of Longs, SC; sons, Randall Paul Wostel of The Dalles, OR , Ronald Joseph Wostel (Zandra) of Tallahassee, FL.; grandson, Ryan Keith Lick of North Myrtle Beach, SC; granddaughters, Danielle Nicole Wostel of Tallahassee, FL, Jessica Brook Wostel Robertson (Jaymin) of Franklinton, NC; great grandchildren, Jordin, Jaxtin, Jensin, David; sister, June Hedwig Wostel of Portland, OR; nieces, Deborah Severns Tupper and her family of Tillamook, OR, Linda Brooks Shafer and her family of Dallas, TX; stepchildren, Dennis Botts, April Botts Re, Teri Botts Davis, all of The Dalles, OR.
Rudy was preceded in death by siblings, Paul Wostel, Dorothy Wostel, Elisabeth Wostel Severns, Mary Wostel Brooks; granddaughter, Holly Anne Wostel Szilveszter; and second wife, Charlotte Sartain Botts.
Interment will be private due to the world pandemic.
The family would like to express deepest appreciation of the Columbia Basin Care Facility, with special thanks to the staff, physicians and hospice caregivers who exhibited kindness and concern throughout his stay and final days.
The family requests donations be made in his memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Memorial, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
“Memory of Rudy” address for family may be obtained by email, RanWost@gmail.com
