Roseana Marie Beene was born in Decatur, Ill. on Aug. 26, 1957 to Jack and Mary Strongman and passed away in Portland, Ore. on May 14, 2021.
Roseana graduated high school in 1975 and attended ITT Technical Institute. She then started her career as an operator for Loma Linda Medical Center. She also was an ordained minister through the Independent Assembly of God Internationally, where she became known as Reverend Rosana Beene. During this time she started Patches Ministry and Food Bank.
Roseana lived many places in her life including, California, Nevada, Kansas and finally retiring in Tillamook, Ore.
She loved the word of God and loved to share it with many. She created a loving safe haven in her home for her family and was an unbelievable house mom. She enjoyed the outdoors and adventures with her family and her dogs. She also loved making jewelry with precious and semi-precious stones as well as knitting.
Roseana is survived by her husband of almost 30 years, Huston Sr., two sons; Michael and Huston Jr. and one daughter Charity, two sisters; Linda Strongman and Dreamlet Lamberson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.