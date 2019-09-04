Rosalind Joan Edwards

Rosalind Edwards was born December 22, 1968, to Andrew Lisik and Mary Rose, at Selfridge Air Force Base, Mt. Clemens, Michigan. Rosalind passed away in Tillamook, August 31, 2019 after a long, courageous battle with Stage IV colon cancer. In 1972, her father Andy was transferred to Mt. Hebo Air Force base in Oregon. This started her idyllic childhood living in Netarts. Rosalind and family could walk to the beach from the neighbor’s house, which had a special trail to get to it. A short walk would be to the Schooner Beach, a medium walk would be to Happy Camp, and a long walk would be to Oceanside. Rosalind was a high-school graduate of Home Study International, finishing her Senior year six-months early in 1986. In 1989, Rosalind was awarded an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Secretarial Studies from Tillamook Bay Community College, with a GPA of 3.92. After graduation, Rosalind secured a temporary Forest Fire Dispatcher job at Oregon Dept. of Forestry. When Fire Season was coming to a close, a new job opened up at Tillamook County Emergency Communications District: 911 Emergency Dispatcher. Rosalind served the citizens and visitors of Tillamook County for 29 years, until forced to medically retire. When Rosalind was 21, she decided that she didn’t have enough to do, so she toyed with the idea that it might good to go where the men are: Tillamook Volunteer Fire Association. After going to three drills, she decided it wasn’t for her. In less than 30 days, Rosalind ran into Capt. Paul Edwards again. The rest is history. They eloped to Reno, NV, July 16, 1994, and were married at the Chapel of the Bells. Paul and Rosalind were able to celebrate 25 years of marriage together. Rosalind enjoyed almost all genres of music, from JS Bach to new country. She was a talented pianist, who liked to play along with iTunes or Spotify. In middle school, she also tried taking on the violin and French horn. Rosalind also excelled at sewing, jewelry-making, and tailoring: making her own wedding dress. She was known for being kind, sometimes opinionated, and loving, with a saucy sense of humor.
Rosalind is survived by her beloved and devoted husband, Tillamook Volunteer Fire Assistant Chief Paul, sons Jacob and Jason, mother Mary Lisik, Tillamook, Brother Andy Walker and wife Gayle, Nieces Kirsten Walker, Sheridan, and Bethany Miller and husband Chris Miller, Walla Walla, WA, Uncle David Barnet and wife Edith Mitchell, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Rosalind was preceded in death by her father Andy Lisik, November, 2018.
A memorial service for Rosalind will be held at the Tillamook Adventist Church, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11a.m. 2610 1st St. Tillamook, Oregon 97141.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can made to Tillamook Volunteer Firefighters Association, 2310 Fourth Street, Tillamook, Oregon 97141.
