Rory Kent McMellon was born June 16, 1959 in Springfield, Ore. to Harold and Betty (Parlement) McMellon and passed away June 10, 2021 in Tillamook, Ore. at the age of 61.
Rory graduated from Wickes High School in 1977. After graduation, Rory headed back to Oregon with $100 in his pocket but didn’t quite make it home.
He worked for Grunders for many years and later Don Averill Trucking as a diesel mechanic for 20 years. Rory was a very talented man and completed jobs that no one else could.
Rory is survived by one daughter, Tara Myers of Post Falls, Idaho, and one son, Corey McMellon of Netarts, Ore.
Numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two brothers and two sisters.
And longtime friend and partner Rose.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with funeral costs and travel expenses.
Arrangements in care of Waud’s Funeral Home, Tillamook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.