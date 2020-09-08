Ronald Vernon Schweizer was born to John and Rose Schweizer on April 10, 1942 in Tillamook, Oregon. He passed away on August 31, 2020 at home in Idaville from Alzheimer’s.
Ron graduated from Tillamook High School in 1960 and was well known and loved by many. He worked for 35 years for Pacific Seafood in Portland and Bay City as Production Manager.
Ron also served for many years as an elder in the Tillamook congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses and loved his God Jehovah.
He is survived by his loving wife Ly who he married on May 5, 1999. He is also survived by sons Dennis Schweizer (Sally), of Washington, Bon of California and Ben of Portland, four grandchildren, Caleb and Luke Schweizer and Michael and Jordan Pinnak.
Also he is survived by his sister Marlene of Washington and nephew Dan Schweizer (Tammy) of Tillamook.
Ly would like to thank the many friends who visited and helped in many ways during this difficult time and extend special thanks to Frank Dulcich of Pacific Seafood for all the support and care he provided. Thanks also to Hospice of Tillamook.
Memorial service to be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 12 via Zoom with Greg Palmquist officiating.
Zoom information: 938 7958 5965
Passcode: 2020
