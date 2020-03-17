Ronald George Koch, 69, passed away on March 5, 2020 in Nehalem Oregon. Ron was born Sept. 1, 1950 in Tillamook, Oregon to George and Emelia Koch (Luft). He was one of three children.
Ron grew up in Rockaway Beach, Oregon. He graduated from Neah-Kah-Nie High School and attended Clatsop Community College. Ron began his career at O & W in Garibaldi. He worked at Grunder's, TP Freight, Chase Logging and from there would take over the family garbage business, Coast Sanitary Service which he owned and operated for 15 years.
After selling the business, Ron spent the remainder of his career as a carpenter. He loved to spend time in his shop building and tinkering. He was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors.
Ron is survived by his two children Troy Koch of Astoria and Carrie Averill of Tillamook, his grandchildren Alesha Madsen, Chandler Koch, Kaitlynn Koch, Matthew Averill and Kaci Averill. Also, two great grandchildren, Piper Madsen and Jamie Madsen. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 11, at Alderbrook Hall 5995 Alderbrook Loop Road in Tillamook.
In lieu of flowers please send a donation in Ron's name to Titan Outdoors "Lil Titans" 9615 NE 17th Ave., Rockaway Beach, Oregon 97136.
