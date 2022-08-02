Ronald Alvin Randolph was born Oct. 27th 1942 in Portland Oregon to Alvin and Geneva Randolph.
Ronald passed away at the age of 79 on May 22nd 2022 with the comfort and care of his step niece Robin DeHart, Tillamook hospice team, and the staff and facility of Five Rivers Senior Living, where he was living and had made many friends.
Ronald was one of three brothers, Kenneth Randolph being the oldest and Donald Alfred Randolph, Ronald’s identical twin brother.
Ronald grew up in Tillamook County and graduated from Neah-Kah-Nie High School.
Ronald enlisted in the Navy and served four years. While in the Navy Ronald received an Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Vietnam), and Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon.
Ronald was so proud to tell his stories about being in the Navy. He served his last assignment and major command at USS Ticonderoga (CVA-14) in San Diego California.
Ronald met and married a young woman by the name of Carol Dyvig and together they had one son Kevin Wayne Randolph.
Kevin Expanded Ronald’s Family with a grandson and a granddaughter.
Ronald enjoyed traveling fishing, going for long walks, watching TV with his twin brother, and telling jokes.
Ronald will always be remembered at Five Rivers, where he lived. When asked what he wanted for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. It was always a (T Bone hotdog). He made everyone laugh. He will be very missed.
Ronald is survived by his son Kevin Wayne Randolph, grandson Quinn Randolph, granddaughter Dalia Randolph, nephew’s Mike and Marty Randolph, multiple other nieces and nephews.
Ronald is proceeded in death by his father Alvin Randolph, mother Geneva Fries, stepfather Perry Fries, brother Kenneth Randolph, twin brother Donald Randolph, and nephew Ron Allen Randolph.
RIP Uncle Ronnie
I Love You - Robin
