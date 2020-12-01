Ron Griffin was born January 1952 in Ellensburg, Wash. and passed away Nov. 9, 2020 surrounded by his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents Melvin Griffin and Juanita (Hiner) Griffin.
Ron was raised in Roslyn, Wash. and attended Easton High School where he met and married his wife of 49 years, Sharon.
They later moved to Tillamook and worked for several years logging for Crown Zellerback.
Due to a logging injury, Ron had to reinvent himself and moved his family to Hillsboro to go to school for aircraft mechanics, which led him to a long and successful career working at and later becoming an independent contractor for Kenmore Air Harbor of Washington. Overhauling float planes.
Moving back to Tillamook several years later, he and his wife owned a hair salon in town for many years called The Total Look, but later sold it and built a residential care facility called The Griffin House.
In doing this, Ron found that one of his greatest passions in life was spending time with the elderly residents.
He loved most to do things for the people in his life ( and even some that weren’t) to bring them joy and happiness. He would spend most of his last years visiting with and enjoying all of the people that both lived and worked at the facility.
He was the type of person that others are just drawn to and want to be around.
In life, Ron really loved to spend time with his family having BBQ’s, hunting and fishing with son, grandkids and brother-in-law Harold.
He loved to give to to give to the people around him, always putting himself last.
He was an amazing father and grandpa to his two children and six grandchildren and was a Jack-of-all-trades being able to build or repair just about anything.
He is survived by his wife Sharon (Hampton) Griffin. His son Ryan, his wife Lindsey and grandchildren Caden, Stormy and Chase all of Tillamook. His daughter Becky Hollcraft, her husband Paul and their children Griffin, Chloe and Nash of Sherwood Or.
His brothers Ralph and Dan Griffin and sister Judy Kloss all of Washington.
He is terribly missed and greatly loved by all who knew him.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.