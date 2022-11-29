Ron Gitchell

Ron Passed away on October 27, 2022 at the age of 78, surrounded by family. He was born in Portland, Oregon on January 5, 1944 to Bob and Thelma Gitchell. Ron graduated from Tillamook High School in 1962 and soon after met his wife to be, Peggy (Warren). They married on April 23, 1965 and celebrated their 57th anniversary earlier this year.
Ron spent the majority of his work life in the local lumber mills until his retirement. He was always the happiest when he was able to spend time outdoors fishing, hunting, and playing golf. At one time, Ron held the Alderbrook course record, and had the bragging rights for several hole-in-ones! He loved spending time with his grandchildren, and sharing his knowledge and passion for the outdoors with them. They will always remember his patience and love for them.
Ron was proceeded in death by his parents, Bob & Thelma Gitchell, and brother DJay Henderson. He is survived by his wife Peggy; his son Jeff (Diane); daughter Julie (Ron) Braxling; grandchildren Jackson, Natalie, and Nick Gitchell; Jake Kehr; Logan, Kobe and Lexie Braxling; one great-grandchild Jayden Gitchell; three sisters, Bonnie (Art) Makinster, Susan (Brad) Pierce, and Barbara (Scott) Simmons, brother Tom (Carla) Gitchell; and sister-in-law Jerilee Henderson.
There will be a celebration of life December 10, at 1 p.m. at The Hydrangea Ranch, in Tillamook, OR.
