Ron Allen Randolph was born Aug. 28, 1976 in Tillamook, Ore. to Donald and Bobbie Randolph. Ron passed away on Nov. 11, 2021 unexpectedly at his Cape Meares home. Ron is survived by his wife Rachene Godinho Randolph, son Ryan Allen Randolph, daughter Jaclynn Star Randolph, stepson Tristian Silveira , wife Julie, stepdaughter Roslynd Silveira and Zach, stepson Austin Silveira and Brianna, brother Rex DeHart, wife Kathy, sister Bonnie La Tourette , husband Tom, sister Robin DeHart, sister Linda Nash, husband Randy, sister Kandi Spratt, husband Blake, brother Donnie Dehart, wife Carol, best friend Luke Blaser, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Ron is proceeded in death by his mother Bobbie Dean Lott (Randolph), brother-in-law Dan Searcy, nephew Chad Daniel Searcy, and great nephews Brian and David Cheney. A memorial service will be held at Wauds Funeral Home in Tillamook on Dec. 12th, 2021 at 12:00pm with a potluck luncheon to follow at the 4H Dorm, located at the Tillamook Fairgrounds.
