Roland Heath (aka Rollie), 85, of Salem Oregon, died on September 19th, 2022 in Oregon City.
Roland Heath, or fondly known by many as Rollie, was a teacher, a coach, a dad, husband, brother, grandfather and a friend to many.
Rollie was born in Portland Oregon on August 17th, 1937 to Melvin and Helen (Berg) Heath.
He graduated from Grant High School in 1955 where he will be remembered as a Hall of Famer for his contribution to the game of baseball. He continued his education on a baseball scholarship at the University of Oregon (“Go Ducks”) where he got his degree in physical education.
Rollie went on to teach and coach at Nestucca High School, in Cloverdale, Or for 31 years. He is most proud of being recognized by the Students at Nestucca who awarded him “Teacher of the Year” in 1990.
Rollie will also be remembered for his contribution to the game of cribbage and was inducted into the Cribbage Hall of Fame in October 2011. He lived and breathed Baseball and Cribbage.
Rollie was also extremely proud of his years of sobriety. His 34th birthday was right around the corner.
We will remember his humor, his competitiveness, his athleticism, his stubborn nature, his will to fight thru adversity and his love for people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.