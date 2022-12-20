Roger Duane Miller

Roger was born in Portland on September 29th, 1951 shortly after his parents, Robert and Darlene Miller moved from North Dakota. After graduating from Washington High School he joined the Navy and proudly served his country in Viet Nam.
After returning home from the service he worked many jobs including steelworker with his father. He married Sue in 1978 and they had two children, Shannon and Jeremy.
In 1990 they moved to Rockaway where he was the north county locksmith and also served as a city counselor. Then he started a career in juvenile corrections with the Oregon Youth Authority where he was respectfully known as Grandpa. He also enjoyed working many years as a high school football referee for North Coast and Portland.
After retiring and moving to Beaver he turned his energies to golf, golf friends, annual winters in Arizona and his grand boys.
He is survived by his wife Sue and children Shannon Miller and Jeremy Miller and six grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held after the holidays
