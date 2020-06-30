Roger Dale Chinn, Senior, was born on September 21, 1944, and grew up in West Virginia. He passed away the morning of June 19, 2020.
Roger Sr. met the love of his life, Filine Workman Chinn, when the JobCorps program brought him to Oregon. They returned to West Virginia while Roger Sr. served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He returned as a Bronze Star veteran and the two of them moved to Tillamook, Oregon.
Roger Sr. worked in a variety of positions as he and Filine raised their two sons, Roger Jr. and Paul. Roger Sr. also returned to school through Tillamook Bay Community College to work on his GED.
Retirement brought with it many medical challenges that Roger Sr. accepted with courage, grace, and humor. His humor brought joy to everyone who worked with him.
As Roger Sr. follows his love, Filine, in death, he will be fondly and lovingly remembered by his sons, Roger Chinn, Jr., and Paul Chinn and their families, his sisters and brother, Louise Adkins, Beverly Slayton, Verta Slayton, and Joseph Chinn, and his many other dear family and friends.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
