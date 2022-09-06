Rodney Victor Johnson Marshall

Rodney “Rod” Victor Johnson Marshall peacefully passed on August 27,2022 in Kennewick, WA.
Rodney was born in Tillamook, OR on January 25,1932 to Martin Edmund Johnson and Irene Rose Jacobs Johnson on January 25, 1932. Rodney lost his father at the tender age of 11 months. He and his brother Ronald spent their young years on their Grandpa Ben Jacobs and Grandma Rose Jacobs family farm, surrounded by the love and nurturing of their Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Rodney attended and graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic High School in Tillamook, excelling in football and boxing. In 1961, Rodney moved his family to Richland, Washington to pursue his lengthy career in HVAC. He was a partner in Dean Jacobs Heating and Air and later Jacobs and Rhodes. Hobbies included hunting and fishing and in later years he was an avid cribbage player oftentimes traveling to cribbage tournaments across the country. Rodney was preceded in death by his parents Martin E. Johnson and Irene R. Jacobs Johnson Marshall, brother Ronald, son Victor and daughter Jeanine. He is survived by his son Randy, daughters Chris, Connie, Jackie, Mary Frances and Lanie. Grandchildren Andy, Angela, Lucie, Amanda, Jason, Allison, Adam, Michael, Evan and Bradley as well as numerous Great and Great-Great Grandchildren and many beloved family members and friends. A celebration of Rodney’s life will be held at a later date.
