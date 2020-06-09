Robin George Roberts passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020, in the early hours, after a long struggle with cancer. He was born October 10, 1953, in White Plains, New York, to Virginia and Robert Roberts, and was the oldest of six brothers and four sisters. He considered Robert Morris Conklin, his step-father, as his true father.
Robin started painting at the age of thirteen. In his life he painted houses, churches, banks, skyscrapers, oil derricks, and more. Robin painted many homes and commercial buildings in Tillamook County.
He served with the Navy and the Marines, a Vietnam veteran, and proudly wore the hats and pins of a veteran.
Robin was married four times. His most recent marriage was to Kathi Patricia Roberts on March 31, 2005. He enjoyed outings with his wife and helped her sons Russell and Jaxson through the everyday crises of life. He devoted himself to the special needs of his son Jesse, who lives in Salem, Oregon. He had a strong, growing faith in Jesus Christ.
Memorial arrangements will be announced once people are able to gather more freely, and will be made by Pastor Aaron Carlson of Netarts Friends Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.