Robin Gail Ford was born July 9, 1956 in Decator, Illinois and passed away at home on October 24, 2022 in Hebo, Oregon. Robin was a drywall finisher before settling down to become a good bartender/cook at a restaurant. She traveled a lot as a drywall finisher working in Washington, Idaho, Utah, Nevada, Wyoming, Arizona and lastly, Oregon. Robin’s favorite hobbies were reading books, specifically Stephen King novels, and gambling.
Robin is survived by her husband, Howard Ford of Hebo, Oregon, Sisters Paula Duelfer of Sacramento, California and Casey Fore of Eureka, California. Her daughters Wendy Morris of Middletown, Ohio and Misty Smith of Modesto California and her son Howard Smith.
