It is with extreme sadness that the sons of Robin Dale Smith of Tillamook, announce his passing on February 17th 2022. At the age of 68, after complications with late stage dementia.
“Red” as his friends and family called him, was born on October 20th 1953 in McMinnville
Oregon to parents Robert and Shirley Smith. He was the middle child of 3 boys. A devoted father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. After Red graduated from Tillamook High School he enlisted in the US Navy from July 5th 1972- July 2nd 1976 where he worked on the aircraft carrier, USS Midway. While visiting family in Utah, Red met the mother of his 3 boys Toby,
Robby, and David. Growing up the boys loved to be outdoors with their dad, hunting fishing, hiking, horn hunting, were amongst their favorite past times. Red was a heck of a father, dedicated to making sure his teenage boys were always happy, loved and well taken care of, no matter what their obstacles. Red was married and divorced twice, to Jenny Ward and Glenice Wismer.
Known as Chatty Kathy to his family, you could find him at 5:55 am, South Prairie Store gossiping like a teenage girl, making sure everyone knows the latest hunting and fishing stories. He always provided a smiles and laughs and even would drop everything to friends out.
Red worked at various establishments through out town, mainly the Tillamook Feed Mill, LP
Lumber Mill, but his favorite was Hallco industries, which he worked after his official retirement and into the beginning of his illness.
Red is survived by his two brothers Ron and Rock Smith. His three boys, Toby, Robby, and David, their wives Jessica, Jennifer, and Lyndsay. Nephew Bryan and Tracy Smith. 4 step kids, Aaron, Keith, Casey Blanchard and Melanie Olsen. 15 grandkids, Trina, Josh, Megan, Landen, Stella, Logan Smith. Kaitiynn Reynolds. Grace, Timber, Elli, Brody, Kaylie, Cody Blanchard and Olivia, Sophia Olsen. He is proceeded in death by his parents Bob and Shirley Smith.
An avid outdoor’s man loving everything hunting, fishing, camping, and even cutting firewood.
Many memories were made just driving the logging roads around town looking for animals (with horns) and talking to his boys, family and friends.
Join us for a potluck, and Red’s final horn party, a memorial service at the Officers Mess Hall, 6825 officers row on the blimp base, March 19th at 2 p.m. Bring a good story about our Dad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.