Robin Ann White received her wings to go with her crown on May 13, 2021. She passed peacefully with family and friends by her side. Robin was born in Astoria, Ore. on Feb. 3, 1956 to Sally Alexander of Omak, Wash. and Glenn Doney of Hammond, Ore. She lived in Warrenton & later moved to Nehalem with her family. Robin graduated from Neah Kah Nie High School in 1974. On August 21st 1976 she married her high school sweetheart, the love of her life Mike White. They celebrated 44 years together. Robin enjoyed quilting, gardening, hunting, camping, bible study & loved the many cruises she went on with her husband & close friends. She loved spending time with family, friends & adored her 3 grandchildren. Left to carry on her legacy are husband Mike, daughter Sarah, son Erick (Kathleen), her 3 precious grandchildren that she was so proud of Jordan, Espen, Payton, mother Sally, father Glenn, stepfather Phil,(Linda) sister Jenine (Barry), brother Brett(Julie) mother in law Nancy, sister in laws Kim(Larry), Tam(Greg) many nieces & nephews that lovingly called her “Auntie Bo” & her loyal dog Jake that stayed by her side. Step brothers were Denny, Gary, John, step sister Lecia & close ”adopted sister/friend” Mitzy Green. She was preceded in death by her sister Cindy Doney, brother in law Rick White, father in law Ed White & bonus father Harry Alexander. There will be a celebration of life June 12, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Calvary Bible Church in Manzanita Oregon. In memory of Robin you may donate to your charity of choice.
Service information
Jun 12
Service
Saturday, June 12, 2021
1:00PM
1:00PM
Calvary Bible Church
560 Laneda Ave
Manzanita, OR 97130
560 Laneda Ave
Manzanita, OR 97130
