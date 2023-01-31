Robin Ann Pierce (nee Van Allen), previously Robin Ann Gilbertson, died peacefully on January 23rd the age of 75. She will be remembered as a passionate gardener, a talented fabric artist, and a practical person who could both visualize a project and build it. When her daughters were young, Robin would fill the car with them and their friends for a day at the lake, a shopping excursion for ballet shoes, or a Sunday drive in the country to listen to Casey Kasem’s American Top-40. Even when dementia began to take her from us, she retained her feistiness, her sense of humor and her love of words. She will be missed by her family, friends, and two spoiled and pampered cats.
A private memorial will be held in the spring. A donation in Robin’s name can be made to Light Up a Life in gratitude of the loving care that hospice provided her. Her name will be included in the next Reading of the Names ceremony in Tillamook, OR.
