Roberto “Bobby” Aparicio was born in Tillamook, Oregon on September 16, 1992 to Daniel and Kathleen Aparicio. He passed away unexpectedly on July 22, 2023.
Bobby graduated from Tillamook High School in 2011, where he wrestled and played football. He enjoyed working on cars, being in the outdoors, listening to music, being with friends & family, watching his kids & niece play sports and making everyone around him laugh. Bobby also worked as a commercial fisherman.
Bobby is survived by his mother, Kathleen Aparicio of Cloverdale, OR; his brothers, Daniel Aparicio of Madras, OR, Antonio Aparicio of Gresham, OR; his sister, Maria Benedict of Cloverdale, OR; his children, Joshua Manns of Tillamook, OR, Josi Aparicio of Bay City, OR; his step-son, Bragen Woods of Tillamook, OR; and his fiancé, Nichole Woods of Tillamook, OR.
A memorial service will be held for Bobby on August 9, 2023 at 1:00 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Tillamook.
