Roberta Ann DuBois

Roberta “Ann” Vaughn DuBois passed away on March 23, 2023 with family by her side.
Ann was born January 10, 1936, in Hastings Nebraska. She moved to Portland where she was raised by Arthur John and Alice Cecilia (Jones) Vaughn. She attended Kenton Grade School and graduated from Jefferson High School. She enjoyed her younger years by spending time at the family cabin in Cannon Beach and teasing her “little” brother who was younger, but towered over her.
In 1955, she married William “Bill” Thomas DuBois. Their two children, Laurie and Craig, were born in Portland, OR. In 1964 the family moved to Timber OR where she experienced life on a small country farm with many animals – horses, cows, pigs, sheep, poultry, and rabbits. In 1971 the family moved again, this time to Roy, UT. Bill and Ann then relocated to California for several years. After California, there was a move to Kaysville, UT, and a final move to Rockaway Beach, OR, in 1999.
Ann worked for Loyalty Insurance Group Company while in Portland and worked in the banking industry for several years when in Utah. She also did volunteer work at a hospital in Freemont, CA; Wellspring- Faith in Action, Tillamook; and Rockaway Beach Police Department.
Ann and Bill enjoyed camping and traveling in their motorhome, and took cruises to Alaska, Hawaii, and the Panama Canal.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her brother – J. Dennis Vaughn, and her sister – Donna J. Knudsen. She is survived by her children Laurie Ann Lutz, Taylor UT; and William “Craig” (Darla) DuBois, Rockaway Beach, OR. She also has 4 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a charity of your choice in Ann’s name.
Deceased’s funeral arrangements She will be honored with a graveside service yet to be determined.
