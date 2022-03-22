Roberta Adrienne Porter (Bobbie) 85 of Manzanita Oregon passed away on March 9, 2022 unexpectedly.
Bobbie was born in 1937 to Elva and Bob Post in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania. After graduating from Shaler high school in 1955 she went on to study early childhood education at Westminster College in Wilmington Pennsylvania. She graduated with a bachelors degree and started her first teaching job as a first grade teacher at Pine – Richland Elementary school in Gibsonia Pennsylvania kickstarting her teaching career.
In 1959 she married her high school sweetheart James Porter. Bobbie and Jim went on to have three children Mark, Robert, and Lynne. The family moved to Beaverton Oregon in 1970 as the steel industry was declining in Pittsburgh Jim with Bobbie’s blessing accepted a job transfer with all of Oregon as his territory and continued to sell fire brick to a different set of industries out west. Bobbie and Jim retired to Manzanita in 1998.
Bobbie enjoyed hosting sewing circle in her living room every Monday night with people from her church and the Manzanita community. Over the years Bobbie made hundreds of baby quilts donating them to local hospitals.
Bobbie was predeceased by Sister Patti Post, Brother John Post, and husband Jim Porter in 2017. She is survived by her sons Mark Porter of Beaverton and Astoria, Robert and his wife Traci Porter of McMinnville, and her daughter Lynne Porter Schreiber of Aloha. Along with nine grandchildren Mckinsey, Jonathan, Sarah, Elisha, Micah, Nathanael, Mason, Emmi, and Alec.
Bobbie enjoyed the wonderful community of caring people in Manzanita Oregon and In lieu of flowers the family encourages random acts of kindness. Services will be held at Calvary Bible Church in Manzanita on April 2nd at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.