Robert Zuercher

Nov. 4, 1928 - Aug. 23, 2021
Robert (Bob) Zeurder left this world Aug. 23, 2021. Bob was born in Tillamook on Nov. 4, 1928 to Louis and Louise (Bush) Zuercher. He was a lifelong resident of Tillamook except for service in the Marines. See was a proud graduate of Tillamook High School Cheesemakers.
Bob was the consummate sportsman. He loved hunting, fishing, crabbing, and most of all clam digging.He always came home with his limit of clams, and at one time dug Razor Clams commercially. Bot’s freezers were always full.
Bob had a deep love for animals. Always having dogs and cats for pets, he extended his animal love to strays delivering food and drink nearly every day.
Survivors include his three children who are Angela Irwin, Stephen Zuercher, and Roberta Johnson. He was predeceased by his parents, Louis and Louise Zuercher, his two sisters Dorothy Smith and Sandra Lawrence, and his loving wife of 55 years, June.
Bob delighted us all with his laughter and joke telling. Generally struggling near the end of a joke because he was already laughing outlaid. He was a loving family member and friend. Services will be private.
