Robert (Bob) Ramsey Burns was born in Dallas, Oregon to parents Grace and Carl Burns on December 21, 1923. He attended Salem High School. During WWII he enlisted in the Navy and served as a Corpsman in the Pacific. When Bob returned home he married his school sweetheart Calline (Sunny) Hillman on March 24, 1946. Sunny and Bob had five children during their 74 years of marriage.
Bob had many careers. He was a dairy farmer, a professional golfer (owned and operated Riverwood Golf Course in Dundee), charter and commercial boat captain (Garibaldi), and Suffolk sheep rancher (Salem Area).
Bob had many interests. He loved clamming, fishing and crabbing. Woodworking was another passion. He built many pieces of furniture. He also built and remodeled homes. Bob was an avid gardener and well known for his huge beefsteak tomatoes. He was a lover of food and spent many years attempting to perfect his version of the Oregon State Fair burger. Bob purchased an organ at 80 and spent many pleasurable hours playing for his wife and family. Jazz music was his favorite. Golfing was a sport he loved and played into his 90s. When his bride turned 85 Bob took on the role of primary caregiver.
Bob was preceded in death by his eldest daughter Nancy Burns Curtis and her daughter Wendy Bakke.
He is survived by his wife, Sunny, his daughters Peggy Kelly (husband Richard) of Salem, Emmy Burns of Milwaukie, and Patty Vermilyea (husband Darrell) of Fortine, Montana, his son Robert Burns (wife Kathy) of Tillamook and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. They will all miss him.
Bob had an exuberance for life and a wonderful sense of humor. He passed this on to his children. Bob made friends wherever he went. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.
No funeral at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.