Robert R. Leighton of Nehalem, 94, lifelong Tillamook County fisherman and recent operator of a shuttle service for Nehalem River drift boaters, died peacefully at home, Saturday, June 17, 2023, surrounded by his loving wife and family. Services were held Friday, June 23 at 11 at St. Mary’s by the Sea Catholic Church in Rockaway Beach.

