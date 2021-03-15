Robert Peter Kelleher was born in Atlanta, Ga. in 1957, and moved to Salt Lake City at the age of five, and always considered himself a Utah boy. He died of complications from pancreatic neuroendocrine cancer on March 8th, 2021. He was 63 years old.
Robert graduated from Skyline High School in 1975. He served in the U.S. Navy as an aviation machinist mate, including on the flight deck of the USS Enterprise. He graduated magna cum laude with a B.A. in linguistics from the University of Utah in 1985. He also received a post-graduate certificate in conflict resolution from The U.
Robert spent his career in federal public service, mostly for the U.S. Department of Transportation, where he became the director of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Utah Division Office. During his tenure as director, the state of Utah experienced a remarkable reduction in truck crash fatalities, even greater than nationwide reductions during that time. He retired in 2015.
Robert had great empathy for people in need, and showed it in countless small gestures and acts, always humbly and without fanfare. He was generous to charities. He ran 10Ks to raise funds for breast cancer research, and he volunteered labor yearly for The Road Home, a Salt Lake group serving the houseless. He managed to salt his humanity with a droll sense of humor, in the manner of one of his literary heroes, Kurt Vonnegut.
His interests included hiking, travelling, reading, drawing, gardening, rock climbing in the Wasatch canyons, fixing things, bird watching, taking the polar plunge, and writing the occasional poem and limerick.
He is preceded in death by his father, Robert F. Kelleher, and his brothers Pat Kelleher and Bill (Angie) Kelleher.
He is survived by friends and family who loved him dearly. His daughters, Erin Kelleher (Scott Simpson), and Hannah Crimson Kelleher; his first grandchild, Magnolia June; his mother, Mary Frances Kelleher; brothers Joe (Darci), Brian (Sue), and Kevin (Linda) Kelleher; his first wife Jayne (Craig) Atkinson; stepsons Dylan Brown and Liam Reed; and by his wife, Deborah Reed, the owner of Cloud & Leaf Bookstore, with whom he built an extraordinary life on the Oregon coast in Manzanita, Ore. Robert often said that his final years far exceeded any expectations he had had for happiness. He considered it the gravy on top of an already good life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider donations to be made to the humanitarian charity of your choice, such as: MSF.org, seniorcharitycarefoundation.org, or your local food bank, in Bob’s name. Or simply plant a tree. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service is yet to be determined.
A celebration of life will take place on Robert's birthday, July 13, in Manzanita, Ore. Details will be announced.
