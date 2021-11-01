Robert Nelson

Robert “Bob” Edward Nelson passed away peacefully, with his wife and family near, on Oct. 11, 2021, aged 84, in Las Vegas, Nev., from Alzheimer’s.
Bob was born on Jan. 30, 1937 in San Diego, Calif., and graduated from Hoover High School with numerous community service awards. Throughout his life, Bob was known for helping others, and for his ever-present sense of humor. Everyone could count on Bob for a kind deed, and a funny quip. (If you asked him ‘What are you up to?,’ he’d invariably reply “About 5’ 11”).
In 1957, Bob married Lynda Sue (nee) Berkshire, beginning a marriage of nearly 65 years that produced three sons, Don, John and Jeff. That same year, aged 19, Bob began his 37-year career at Teledyne Ryan Aeronautical (TRA) as a draftsman. He worked his way up to Vice President Operations, making lifelong friends and colleagues who appreciated his intelligence, work ethic and wit. Among the highlights of his career was overseeing the construction and opening of TRA’s offices in Washington, DC. Bob loved to water-ski in Mission Bay, take the family camping, play cribbage with friends and be part of a large extended family in Southern California. Bob and Sue travelled to many parts of the world, often by cruise ship and always with friends.
Bob retired, aged 56, and relocated to Manzanita, Ore., where he and Sue discovered new friends and a community they loved. Life on the golf course, along the beautiful Oregon coast, with friends and family, provided years of adventure and happiness. Bob and Sue volunteered extensively in the community, raising funds for youth scholarships and delivering meals to people in need, and more. Bob served as the President of the local community Eugene Schmuck Foundation. In 2003, the Manzanita City Council announced Bob and Sue as “Citizens of the Year” and they were honored as the grand marshals of the annual July 4th parade. Bob also loved reading and kept a list of more than 2,500 books he read since retiring.
In 2008, Bob and Sue moved to Las Vegas – and established a second home in Richmond, Va. – to be closer to family. Bob was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed going to races around the country, usually with son Don. A constant source of pride and enjoyment for Bob was the opportunity to go to countless live shows and concerts in Las Vegas, thanks to son John. Bob adored and delighted in his beloved grandchildren (Jeff).
Bob is survived by his wife Sue, his sons Don (Chris) and John (Milo) of Las Vegas, Jeff (Taryn) and grandchildren Tate and Lola of Richmond, Va., brother Tom (Janice) Nelson and Cynthia Nelson of San Diego, sister Joan (Michael) Scholl of Tallahassee, Fla., in addition to extended family and many friends. He was preceded in death by parents Donald A. and Alberta (Kelley) Nelson, and brother Earl. Bob was a good man who left us with lots of happy memories.
Donations in Bob’s memory can be made to Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas.
The Neptune Society is handling the arrangements. Services to celebrate Bob’s life will be held in San Diego in early 2022.
