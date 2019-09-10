Nov. 11, 1933 – Sept 3, 2019
Robert Leo Wassmer of Tillamook was born November 11, 1933 in Monroe, Wisconsin to Leo and Elizabeth Wassmer and passed away September 3, 2019 at the Miami River Elder Care in Bay City, OR at the age of 85.
On February 20, 1952 Robert married the love of his life JoAnne Waldkirch in Tillamook, Oregon, where they lived on their dairy farm and raised five children: Kenneth Wassmer, Kathy Freeman, Karen Dittler, Cheryl Sayles and Robert Wassmer Jr.
Robert was a member of the Tillamook Elk’s, Eagles and Moose Lodges where he enjoyed dinner and dancing with his wife JoAnne and friends.
In 1952, he built a model T Pig and Ford and joined the Pig and Ford Association and remained a member the rest of his life. Robert also loved going camping in his motorhome with his wife Joanne, family and friends. It was one of his favorite pastimes.
Robert was preceded in death by his father Leo, mother Elizabeth, sister Katherine, wife JoAnne, son Kenneth and daughter Kathy.
Graveside services will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Sunset Heights Memorial Gardens Cemetery. There will be a luncheon immediately following the service at the 4-H Dorm at the Tillamook Fairgrounds.
Arrangements in care of Waud’s Funeral Home, Tillamook, OR.
