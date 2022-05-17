Robert John Mekkers was born October 7, 1938 in Tillamook, Oregon to Walter J. Mekkers and Mable Marcella (Stephens) Mekkers. Robert passed away April 24, 2022 at his home surrounded by his kids and loved ones. Robert leaves behind son Steve and wife Judy, son Jeff and wife Sophia, daughter LeAnn and husband Mando. Grandchildren Rachel, Mason, Jeffrey, Jackson, Alexa, Tyler and Allen. Brother-in-law Ray Landolt. Niece Michelle Fitzsimonds, nephew Scott Landolt and niece Angel Benneman. Robert was loved by all who knew him. He was always kind, welcoming, had a ready smile and the best laugh. After high school he served two years in the Army as a medic. Robert then worked at the plywood mill in Tillamook his whole career with the exception of a couple years when it closed. He worked for the Tillamook Cheese Factory for those years and painted several houses. Robert loved playing darts, hunting, fishing, crabbing, clamming and working in his yard, especially mowing it. He also loved his cat very much.
A celebration of life will be held May 21 at the Tillamook Elk’s Lodge at 1 p.m.
