Robert Henry Parks was born March 3, 1944 to Robert and Dorothy Parks in Tillamook, Oregon.
He passed away March 23, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. Bob was a very active member of his community and over the years has been affiliated with the ELKS, worked at the South County Creameries, has been a volunteer fire fighter, scout leader, a Tillamook Rodeo board member and a general contractor. He enjoyed everyone he met and loved to spend time swapping stories with them. Bob had a passion for the sport of rodeo and traveled to many events over the years with his wife (Judy). In fact, it was a rare sight to see Bob without his cowboy hat on; it’s just who he was.
Bob and Judy were avid supporters of kids’ activities in the Nestucca school system. It didn’t matter if it was a home or an away game, they would do their best to make them all. Bob and Judy supported other family members kids’ events by going to many events located in the valley.
Bob’s favorite pastimes were riding horses, team penning, puzzles and camping. All of which were centered around family and friends.
Bob is survived by his wife, Judy Parks. Son Steven (Angi) Parks, Daughter Lori (Don) Perry. His Grandchildren: Steven Jr., Alex (MaryLynn), Nathan (Trisha), Nicole (Jimmy), Rebecca (Tanner), Danielle (Lynn), Courtney, Zo and Kaitlin. Great grandchildren: Makenna, Ryan, Isabel, Wyatt, Ethan, Bennett, Charlotte, Tucker, and one on the way.
There will be a memorial service to honor Bob’s life on April 15th at the Nestucca High School gym at 11 a.m. Address: Nestucca High School 34660 Parkway Dr, Cloverdale, Oregon 97112 In honor of his two passions, we are asking that if you plan to attend that you consider wearing a cowboy hat and boots or Nestucca School swag. Also, please consider donating to a new scholarship being started in his name to honor the Nestucca athletes in leu of flowers.
There will be a cowboy hat and boots donation drop off at the service. There will be a time of sharing during the service as well as a potluck following the service where even more stories can be shared and enjoyed.
