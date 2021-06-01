On Thursday, April 29, 2021 our family lost a beloved husband, father, brother and friend.
Rob was a loving, caring partner and father and a true friend. He had a very caring personality and liked to help people He loved to grow things in our garden and share the bounty with others.
Rob (known to many as Gene) was proceeded in death by his father Robert Little and Mother Erma James. He leaves behind his wife/partner of 28years Blanca Turrieta, his daughters Celita Little and Kayla Turrieta, his sister Annette Pattee, brother Victor Baker , nieces Laneya Pattee-Higuera and Holly Pattee, nephews Nicholas, Lonny and Dustin Baker and 7 grandchildren.
There will be a small memorial for family and close friends at a time still to be determined.
