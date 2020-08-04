Robert F. “Fritz” Yergen was born Aug. 17, 1928 in Hubbard, Oregon to Lyell and Lucile Yergen. Fritz passed away July 25th, 2020.
Fritz attended grade school in Donald, Oregon and Canby High School where he graduated in 1946 at age 17.
Fritz married Oreta “Tiney” Brown on July 9, 1950 and they were married 70 years. In 1958 Fritz and Tiney moved from Gales Creek to Tillamook, Oregon making their home on the beautiful Wilson River for the next 63 years. Due to the aging process, Fritz and Tiney sold their ranch in 2016 and moved to a smaller place on Brickyard Road. Eventually Fritz made his home at Kilchis House Assisted Living where he lived out his days.
Fritz’s logging career started with Weyerhauser, right after high school. He did various jobs for them, including greasing equipment, time books, setting stakes for road building, however, his desired job was to become a heavy equipment operator. Eventually that dream came to be and Fritz went to work at Diamond Lumber Company as head cat skinner.
In 1964, Fritz started his own business, Yergen Road Construction, Inc. and worked until his retirement in 1999 at the age of 70. After retirement he continued his hard work keeping his home and properties in picture perfect condition.
Fritz was preceded in death by his parents, Lyell Yergen and Lucile Feller, and his brother, Lyell Yergen and daughter-in-law Kathy Yergen.
Fritz is survived by his wife, Oreta Yergen of Tillamook, sons; Robert Yergen, West Linn, OR, Kenneth R. Yergen (Shelley) Spokane Valley, WA and daughters Valorie Yergen, Tillamook, OR and Katherine Stokes (Mike) Bend, OR, 3 grandchildren, Kendra Stokes, Ryan Yergen, and Elizabeth Yergen and nieces and nephews and some very special friends.
A private service for Fritz was held. Arrangements were entrusted to Waud’s Funeral Home.
