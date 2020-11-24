Robert Eastwood

February 1950-November 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the accidental death of Robert “Bob” Eastwood on Nov. 9. Bob was colorful and kind, willing to help anyone with his multitude of skills. He embraced life to the fullest on and off the racetrack and golf course.
Bob leaves behind his beloved Carol, her daughter Heather and grandchildren Talley and A.J. Born in Tillamook Oregon in 1950 to Norval and Maud (Smith)Eastwood (both deceased), he is survived by his sister Jodyene Holloway(John) and predeceased by brother Bill Eastwood(Nancy). He will be greatly missed by many cousins, nieces, nephews and a multitude of friends.
Bob attended Tillamook High School and graduated from Oregon State University in 1972 with an Engineering Degree. He worked diligently in Public Service for the Department of Defense for 43 years, most recently as the Director of Public Works in Hawaii before retiring to Toledo Oregon 6 years ago.
A celebration of his life will be held in late February 2021.
