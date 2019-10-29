Robert Earl Hart.

Aka bad Bob, born Yakima, Washington. 1939 -2019. Lived at 5 Rivers for nearly five years and lost his battle with cancer. Married to his wife Phyllis of almost 40 years. They had a combined family of eight children. Bob had his own janitorial company in Yakima & Vancouver, restaurant on Seattle waterfront, life time member of the Tillamook masonic lodge, pilot, and artistic glassblower. After retirement, he worked seven years at Rosenberg’s Hardware.
There will not be a memorial service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.