It is with a heavy heart that we share the loss of our much loved youngest son, brother and friend to brain cancer. Rob often professed his love for the Lord and was confident that he belonged to the Lord. He was surrounded by family and showered with love. He was extremely knowledgeable about history and details about movies and each actor’s personal history. He loved vintage cars and could tell you about details on just about any make and model. He was also gifted with artistic ability. Rob enjoyed working in building construction and had a natural talent for nurturing plants and landscaping.
He is survived by his parents Jerry and Kathy Harris, his brother Jerry Jr. and wife Theresa, sister Jamie Irvin and husband Jeff. Nephews Matthew and wife Kim. Mykal and husband Gabriel.Plus great nephews Ethan and Marshall.
Family service will be held at a later date.
