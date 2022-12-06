Bob Dietsche, aged 85, passed away at his home in Manzanita, Oregon, on October 3, 2022. Bob, cofounder of Django Records, a local jazz radio host and celebrated author, was born to JD and Myrtle Dietsche in Niles, Ohio, on July 5th, 1937.
His family moved to Toledo, Ohio, where he attended school and graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1955. In 1956 His family moved to Cheney, Washington where his father was the manager of the Nabisco Flour Mill. Bob attended Eastern Washington State College for two years, then transferred with a tennis scholarship to Oregon State University before transferring again to the University of Oregon. He was a member of the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity and graduated in 1961 with a degree in Education. During his time at Eastern Washington, he joined the Air National Guard and was honorably discharged in 1964.
After graduation, Bob travelled in Europe and on his return married his college girlfriend, Susan Lathrop in Portland, Oregon. The next year, 1963, his son Donald Thomas Dietsche was born. Bob began his teaching career as an English teacher, first at Beaverton High School and then at Oregon City High School. In 1969, he earned his Master’s degree in Liberal Studies at Reed College.
Jazz was his passion. At the University of Oregon, he was the drummer in the Pete Mortensen Trio and an avid record collector. In 1973 he and his friend Don Anderson opened the first used record store in Portland, Django Records, which developed into an important and popular venue for both jazz collectors and indie rock fans. He sold the store in 1999. During this period, Bob taught Jazz History classes at most of the colleges in the Metro area and was a jazz DJ at several local radio stations, including KMHD, KBOO, and OBP where he hosted his show Jazzville.
Bob was the author of two books: Jumptown, The Golden Years of Portland Jazz,1942-1957, which won the Bill McClendon award for Excellence in jazz, and Tatum’s Town, The story of Jazz In Toledo, Ohio, 1915-1985, which won an ARSC award for Excellence in research of historical recorded sound.
Always a tennis fan, Bob was a member of the Irvington Tennis Club and the Portland Athletic Club. At fifty, he won the Oregon State Senior Men’s Singles Title two years in a row and the Grand Prix (Northwest Senior Men’s) Singles Title. In 1986 he coached the Oregon Episcopal School girls’ tennis team, winning the state championships. That same year he was a live tennis commentator for the Portland Panthers, a franchise of Team Tennis.
Bob is survived by his sister, Karen Ford, Susan, his wife of 60 years, and his son Donald (Aileen Wilson), and two grandchildren Ewan and Isla Dietsche, his brother and sister in-law, Tom and Bonnie Lathrop, and seven nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a time and place to be determined. Please contact dondietche@gmail.com for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.