Robert Dale McVay, 90, died at home in Albany, Ore. on Nov. 6, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Bob was born on Oct. 29, 1931 to Leslie and Luella McVay. He is survived by sons Raymond Dale, Ronald Dean, Michael and Kim all of Washington State. He also leaves behind son Scott of Oregon. In addition, he is survived by step-children, Cindy, Tami and David and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bob is also survived by brothers Leslie of Roseburg, Ken (Joyce) of Troutdale, Judy (Mel) Abrew of Manceca, CA and Patty McVay of Salem.
Bob was preceded in death by sons Danny and Mark, parents Lelslie and Luella, brothers Donald James, Richard Dean and David Leroy.
No funeral will be held; however a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
