Robert Colton Hickman 

March 11, 1947 – July 25, 2020
Bob Hickman passed away Saturday, July 25, at his home in Nehalem, surrounded by family.
Bob was born and raised in Portland, Oregon and served in the National Guard from 1966 to 1972. Shortly after his honorable discharge he met and married his wife of 47 years, Cammy. Bob worked hard over the years driving truck, and delivering office and paper products until he retired in 2004.
Bob valued his free time and enjoyed fishing, duck hunting, boating, riding his Harley, spending time with family, and volunteering in his community. He was a volunteer firefighter on Sauvie Island for 17 years and in retirement joined the US Coast Guard Auxiliary in 2007.
He served two terms as Flotilla 63 Commander at Station Tillamook Bay. Bob was a member of the Legion Riders, Patriot Guard and also Commander for the Nehalem American Legion Post.
Bob is survived by his wife, two brothers; Mark Hickman of Rockaway Beach and Don Hickman of Sauvie Island, his loyal Labrador Smokey, and many nieces and nephews.
The family will be holding a private service. Memorial contributions can be made to Adventist Health Hospice in Tillamook; thank you Elizabeth for your kindness.
