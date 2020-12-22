Bob passed away peacefully at his home in Clayton, Calif. with his family by his side after a short battle with cancer. He is survived by his second wife Joanne, and their combined 8 children and spouse’s, 18 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.
The oldest of five siblings, Bob was born in Washington DC to Frank and Lucille Royster. Siblings Jerry, Frank, Cathy and Tom followed.
Bob grew up primarily in Aberdeen, S.D. and graduated from Aberdeen’s Central High School in 1951. He was a member of the varsity football and basketball squads as the comradery of team sports was important to him. After graduation, Bob moved with his grandparents William & Grace Royster to Vallejo, CA, where he attended Vallejo Community College, earning an Associate of Arts Degree. Bob was well-received by his peers. He was on the football team and was chosen to be a student speaker at the Vallejo Community College graduation ceremony in 1953.
Bob met Barbara Maurice while attending Vallejo Community College and they married on Feb. 6, 1952. Bob enlisted for the draft and after Army basic training he was stationed in Germany serving as a Company Clerk.
While stationed in Germany, Bob and Barbara welcomed their first of four boys. She flew back to the states and gave birth to Robert Allen on July 19th, 1955. Bob returned to the US shortly after on November 23rd, 1955, when he discharged from the Army. He was hired by Shell Development Co. as a Chemistry Laboratory Assistant. With Shell’s encouragement, Bob continued his education and enrolled at University of California, Berkley, attending school during the day and working night shift in the Shell Laboratory. Bob and Barbara had three more children, William James (1956), Daniel Brett (1958) and Patrick Timothy (1960). In 1961, Bob graduated from UC Berkley with a Major in Teaching Mathematics and he and Barbara with four children moved to Pleasant Hill, CA.
Continuing with some graduate studies, he was hired by Mt. Diablo Unified School District in 1963 and taught mathematics at Clayton Valley High School for 30 years, including holding the position of math department chair several times. Bob received his Masters in Mathematics from University of Oregon in 1968, He retired from Clayton HS in 1993. He accepted a part time position in the Mathematics Department of Los Medanos Community College and held that position until 2005.
Bob, with family and friends, spent his summer vacations commercial fishing for salmon off the Oregon coast in the small community of Pacific City. The salmon fishing experience involved not only family, but many of his fellow teachers and their families. It was an amazing, close knit group of Californians that established a second summer home in Pacific City. Bob feels that this experience with family and friends was a major defining and maturing moment in his life, as teacher, student, fisherman and boat owner/builder. Bob and a former student built his second Dory in 1973, the MOX NIX.
Bob and Barbara divorced in 1979. He married Joanne Deuell in 1984. Joanne’s 4 children extended the family to include Bill, Mike, Diane, and Donna. Bob and Joanne settled in Clayton, close to the extended family with many happy memories for the past 37 years.
The entire extended family is going to miss Bob dearly.
Rob Royster (Carol/Nicole, Amy (Denver, Eva, Aspen, Dean), Ashley (Justin), Charlie, KatyLyn (Tanner), and Ryleigh), Bill Royster (Diane, Jim, Joe (Andrea, Mason, Genevieve, Ellie), Dan Royster (Marty, Max, Sam, (Kristen) Jake (Todor), Kelly), Pat Royster, Bill Deuell (Aprelle, Ellie), Michael Deuell (Jerrik, Colin), Diane Wolfe (Steve, Keelen, Jordan) Donna Baum (Jay, Ryan, Jake)
A memorial service is being planned for mid-summer 2021 in Pacific City, Ore.
