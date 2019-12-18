Robert “Bob” Scott DeNoble, 57, was born in Tillamook, Oregon to Tom and Vivian (Anderson) DeNoble and passed away on Dec. 8, 2019.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Renae (Slate) DeNoble; children Tiffany (Chris), Doug (Jessica), Melanie (Nick), Brittany (Ryan), Josalyn (Lawrence), and Jeremy (Danielle); grandchildren Bradley, Logan, Makayla, Megan, Hunter, Zack, Riley, Kaleb, Rhys, Mia, Emily, Adam, Axel, Theodore, and Daniel; siblings Michelle (Steve), and Thomas (Patreece); nieces and nephews Lisa (Brandy), Lexi (Case), and Chandler (Nicole).
A Celebration of Life will be held on Dec. 28 at 2 p.m in the afternoon at the Kilchis Grange Hall, located at 5755 Alderbook Road Tillamook, Oregon
